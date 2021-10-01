All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

PlayStation 5's first native 8K 60FPS game is here

The PlayStation 5's first native 8K 60FPS game is here, and it's not a first-party game made by Sony's internal dev studios.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 11:22 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The PlayStation 5's first 8K 60FPS game is here...but it's not what you expect.

The first-ever native 8K PS5 game isn't made by the wizards at Sony's first-party studios like Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, or Sucker Punch. No, the first 8K 60FPS PS5 game is a voxel-based indie game called The Touryst, which was previously released on the Switch and Xbox systems.

According to Eurogamer, the Touryst renders at a native 7680x4320 resolution. There's just one catch: The PS5 currently does not support 8K resolution output (Sony confirms 8K support is coming with a firmware patch). The developers at Shin'en have the game rendering in-engine at 8K and then downsampling the image to 4K (interesting footnote: The Touryst on Series X also downsamples, but only from 6K resolution, not 8K).

The devs tell Digital Foundry that The Touryst leverages the PS5's higher clock speeds and native graphics API in order to render internally at 8K resolution.

PlayStation 5's first native 8K 60FPS game is here 4234 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$51.91
$49.99$49.99$49.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/1/2021 at 4:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.