NASA confirms 'bright' fireball sighting in the night sky, video here

NASA has confirmed the existence of a fireball streaking over North Carolina last Friday, with more than 100 people reporting it.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 30 2021 5:09 AM CDT
More than 100 people have seen a fireball streak across the night sky over North Carolina, and NASA has confirmed its existence.

According to NASA Meteor Watch, the fireball appeared to be "exceptionally bright" as it skimmed across the night coast at around 7:40 pm. The meteor became visible to the eye at around 48 miles above sea level, and according to the American Meteor Society, the fireball was seen by more than 100 people as it traveled through the sky at 32,000 mph.

The fireball didn't cause any damage, and throughout its descent, it disintegrated, "28 miles above Morehead City, after traveling 26 miles through Earth's upper atmosphere", per NASA. The video that is seen above was taken 15 miles south of Raleigh and was posted by the American Meteor Society. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:islandpacket.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

