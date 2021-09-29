NASA's climate advisor warns 'unprecedented things' are happening

Acting Senior Climate Advisor at NASA has said that researchers are seeing 'things happen that are clearly unprecedented'.

In an interview with NASA's climate advisor, Gavin Schmidt warns that researchers are seeing things that have never happened before.

ABC's lead meteorologist, Ginger Zee, spoke to NASA's Senior Climate Advisor, Gavin Schmidt, who said that what he and his team are seeing is "unprecedented in many millennia". Schmidt goes on to say that this is happening because of what humans are doing to the planet through the use of burning fossil fuels and the increases in greenhouse gases.

NASA lead climate advisor continues to explain that researchers have observed the global mean changes "decade by decade", and found that there is "unequivocal warming of the planet". The warming of the planet impacts weather events such as fires, storms, hurricanes, floods, etc. Schmidt says that global warming amplifies these events. An example of this is heat waves becoming more frequent and greater in magnitude. If you are interested in reading more about climate change, check out NASA's latest satellite launch here.