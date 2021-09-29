All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Comet traveling 84,000 mph is fast-approaching Earth very soon

A world famous comet that was once landed on by the European Space Agency is making an extremely fast approach towards Earth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 29 2021 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft landed on the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko back in 2014, and now the comet is making a very fast approach towards Earth.

Comet traveling 84,000 mph is fast-approaching Earth very soon 01 | TweakTown.com

The achievement of landing on the comet with the Rosetta spacecraft in August of 2014 put 67P on the map. The Rosetta spacecraft traveled with the comet for two years, and in during that time, it sent down Rosetta's lander that touched down on the surface of the comet. Now, 67P is on its way to making its closest approach with Earth for the next 193 years. Next closest approach will be in 2214.

67P will pass safely pass Earth between November 11 and November 12 at a distance of about 38 million miles. The world-famous comet was first discovered back in 1969 by Soviet and Ukrainian astronomer Klim Churyumov. The comet's orbital period has been calculated to be 6.45 years, meaning it takes 6.45 years to complete its full orbit around the Sun. Additionally, it's traveling at a ridiculous speed of 84,000 mph. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $34.00
CAD $34.00CAD $34.00CAD $39.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2021 at 3:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:koel.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.