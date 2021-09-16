All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang one of Time's 100 most influential people 2021

Jensen Huang makes the TIME's 100 most influential people of 2021, joining Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Tesla/SpaceX boss Elon Musk.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 10:39 PM CDT
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang has made the list on TIME's 100 most influential people of 2021.

Huang explains that it all started with GPUs back in 2003 with the introduction of the GeForce 256, which resulted in me changing my nickname -- and it still is to that day, to anthony256 -- and moved into the world of AI and deep learning where they are the undisputed champion.

This worked for NVIDIA, where they shifted from being known for only making gaming GPUs to the world of supercomputers, AI, deep learning, and more. These advancements are driven by Huang through NVIDIA, and TIME is recognizing that by donning him one of the most influential people of 2021.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang one of Time's 100 most influential people 2021 01 | TweakTown.com

I do wonder... was he even there for the TIME magazine shoot? This entire video is probably AI and computer graphics, and Jensen isn't even really there. I mean, it wouldn't be the first time...

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

