All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New Duke Nukem game in development at Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford confirms Gearbox owns Duke Nukem and that a new game is in development for the franchise.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 2:50 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Gearbox Software is developing a new game in the fan-favorite Duke Nukem franchise.

New Duke Nukem game in development at Gearbox Software 14 | TweakTown.com

In a recent Embracer Group investor's meeting, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford confirms that Gearbox has "great products in development" in the Duke Nukem franchise.

"We've also acquired Duke Nukem and Homelands, and have have some great products in development for all of these intellectual property that Gearbox has control over. We have new intellectual property in development," Pitchford said.

Embracer Group bought 3D Realms, the original developers of the old-school Duke Nukem 3D, back in August. However, Gearbox had already owned the Duke Nukem rights since 2010. There have been legal disputes over Duke Nukem for breach of contract, however these issues appear to be settled now that both 3D Realms (formerly Apogee) and Gearbox are both under the same roof at Embracer.

Gearbox recently opened a new Montreal studio to help build its new games initiative, and currently sits at more than 600 employees across Frisco, Texas and Quebec, Canada. Gearbox has 250 positions open at its new Montreal studio and expects to have over 870 workers when the new studio is in full swing.

"This is great because we have a lot to do," Pitchford said about h is team's growth.

Buy at Amazon

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.50
$24.50$24.50$25.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2021 at 2:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tv.streamfabriken.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.