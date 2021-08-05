Embracer Group buys Duke Nukem developer 3D Realms

Embracer Group goes on a new buyout spree and acquires eight new studios including old-school Duke Nukem 3D dev 3D Realms.

3D Realms just found a new home in one of gaming's most celebrated retro publishers. Embracer Group went on another buyout spree and purchased eight new studios:

3D Realms (Saber Interactive)

Slipgate Ironworks (Saber Interactive)

Digixart (Koch Media)

Force Field (Koch Media)

Easy Trigger (Coffee Stain)

Ghost Ship Games Coffee Stain)

Crazy Labs

Grimfrost

"The Transactions improve the group's capabilities within mobile publishing and development, indie development, VR development as well as story driven, retro shooter and other development for PC/consoles," reads a press release.

3D Realms will be parented by Saber Interactive, the same label that oversees 4A Games. There's no word on the developer's possible plans and it's interesting to see two Duke Nukem vets under one roof--Gearbox and 3D Realms. Embracer Group paid 2.1 billion SEK (roughly $247 million) for all eight purchases, of which 600,000 SEK will be paid with B shares.

The studios are expected to contribute roughly $232 million - $348 million to Embracer's next-year FY2023 earnings.