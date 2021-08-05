All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: 'Lost Atlantis' pieced together by archaeologists after 8,200+ years

Embracer Group buys Duke Nukem developer 3D Realms

Embracer Group goes on a new buyout spree and acquires eight new studios including old-school Duke Nukem 3D dev 3D Realms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Aug 5 2021 10:08 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Embracer Group has made eight new acquisitions including Duke Nukem developer 3D Realms.

Embracer Group buys Duke Nukem developer 3D Realms 12 | TweakTown.com

3D Realms just found a new home in one of gaming's most celebrated retro publishers. Embracer Group went on another buyout spree and purchased eight new studios:

  • 3D Realms (Saber Interactive)
  • Slipgate Ironworks (Saber Interactive)
  • Digixart (Koch Media)
  • Force Field (Koch Media)
  • Easy Trigger (Coffee Stain)
  • Ghost Ship Games Coffee Stain)
  • Crazy Labs
  • Grimfrost

"The Transactions improve the group's capabilities within mobile publishing and development, indie development, VR development as well as story driven, retro shooter and other development for PC/consoles," reads a press release.

3D Realms will be parented by Saber Interactive, the same label that oversees 4A Games. There's no word on the developer's possible plans and it's interesting to see two Duke Nukem vets under one roof--Gearbox and 3D Realms. Embracer Group paid 2.1 billion SEK (roughly $247 million) for all eight purchases, of which 600,000 SEK will be paid with B shares.

The studios are expected to contribute roughly $232 million - $348 million to Embracer's next-year FY2023 earnings.

Buy at Amazon

Duke Nukem Forever - Xbox 360

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.30
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2021 at 1:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:resetera.com, embracer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.