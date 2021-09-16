All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
4,000 year-old rock was seemingly cut with a laser, was it aliens?

A 4,000 year-old rock that is located in Saudi Arabia is shocking viewers online as it appears the rock was cut with a laser.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 4:12 AM CDT
There are some things on Earth that are yet to receive an explanation, and the Al-Naslaa, located in the Tayma Oasis in Saudi Arabia, is one of them.

The Al-Naslaa Rock dates back to more than 4,000 years ago and has puzzled historians, geologists, and tourists for many years, as onlookers attempt to try and figure out how the rocks have seemingly formed with this laser precision. The entire formation features two pieces of sandstone balancing on two naturally forming pedestals. Each of the pieces of sandstone is unique but has been perfectly split in the middle.

The split that is featured down the middle seemingly looks like extraterrestrials have cut the stone with a laser, but as you can imagine, there is no significant evidence to back up that claim. In addition to having a mysterious split down the middle, the Al Naslaa also featured petroglyphs on its surfacing as the location of the rock was once occupied by ancient civilizations.

So, what caused the split? According to Science101, the most widely accepted theory on what caused the split was a slight shift in the ground below. For more explantions on the cause of the split, check out this link here.

4,000 year-old rock was seemingly cut with a laser, was it aliens? 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
4,000 year-old rock was seemingly cut with a laser, was it aliens? 03 | TweakTown.com
4,000 year-old rock was seemingly cut with a laser, was it aliens? 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:techeblog.com

