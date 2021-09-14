All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GTA V PS5 trailer blasted with 120K dislikes, fans want GTA 6 instead

The new GTA V Expanded and Enhanced PS5 trailer is getting lambasted as gamers push back against Rockstar's next-gen promises.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Sep 14 2021 10:16 AM CDT
Grand Theft Auto V's new PS5 trailer is quite unpopular as fans push back against Rockstar Games.

GTA V PS5 trailer blasted with 120K dislikes, fans want GTA 6 instead 533 | TweakTown.com

Console gamers aren't too happy about re-buying GTA V for the third time, and have shown their frustration with Rockstar by massively ratio-ing the recent GTA V E&E trailer. At the time of writing the trailer has 120K dislikes compared to 25K likes on YouTube, representing an incredible 82.7% dislike ratio.

Gamers lambast Rockstar with comments criticizing the game's graphics, which have been likened to the PS4 Pro version and haven't wowed viewers. The majority of comments also accuse Rockstar of "milking" GTA V across three console generations, and it doesn't help to note that the GTA franchise has made over $6.4 billion in revenues since GTA V's launch in 2014.

Fans are clamoring for Grand Theft Auto 6 and don't want more of the same experience with new improvements. So far Rockstar has outlined a few major upgrades for GTA V E&E including boosted graphics and effects, seamless and instantaneous character switching, and "much more." No details have been revealed on what else is being offered.

The wait for GTA 6 will continue for years though as reports indicate the game may not be ready until 2025. Meanwhile gamers can re-buy GTA V as well as a standalone version of GTA Online in March 2022.

