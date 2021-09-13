All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nintendo cuts Switch price in its second biggest market

Nearly 5 years after release, Nintendo drops the price of the base Switch model by 20 Euros to help offset exchange rates.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 5:22 PM CDT
Nearly five years into the console's lifecycle, Nintendo has officially cut the price of the base Switch by £20, or about £20 cheaper than launch MSRP.

Nintendo cuts Switch price in its second biggest market 01 | TweakTown.com

Nintendo just made the first permanent price cut for the Nintendo Switch in Europe. The base 2017 and 2019 handheld-console hybrid now costs £259.99 in parts of Europe and the UK, down £20 from the previous £279.99 MSRP. This price drop is ahead of the new Switch OLED's launch later next month for £309.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo explains that it adjusted the price due to many factors, including time on the market, current sales rates, and exchange rates.

"After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch."

Europe is currently Nintendo's second most lucrative market behind North America, with Europe generated 24%of Q1'22 earnings.

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

