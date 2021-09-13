Nintendo cuts Switch price in its second biggest market

Nearly 5 years after release, Nintendo drops the price of the base Switch model by 20 Euros to help offset exchange rates.

Nintendo just made the first permanent price cut for the Nintendo Switch in Europe. The base 2017 and 2019 handheld-console hybrid now costs £259.99 in parts of Europe and the UK, down £20 from the previous £279.99 MSRP. This price drop is ahead of the new Switch OLED's launch later next month for £309.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo explains that it adjusted the price due to many factors, including time on the market, current sales rates, and exchange rates.

"After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch."

Europe is currently Nintendo's second most lucrative market behind North America, with Europe generated 24%of Q1'22 earnings.