Google intros 5TB plan for $25 per month for Google One cloud storage

Google offers a few different storage tiers for its Google One cloud storage subscriptions, with the company adding a new 5TB tier for $25 per month.

Until now, there was the 2TB plan for $10 per month and 10TB plan for $40 per month -- so now Google One has the 5TB plan for $25 per month. You can pay $249.99 per year, where you'll save 17% paying up-front over the monthly cost.

You will get 10% on any Google Store purchases, improved Google support, family sharing, and even a VPN for an Android-based smartphone. This seems global for the most part, I'm based in Australia and it's available for me right now. Having cloud-based storage with your Google account is incredibly useful, especially if you have any Android devices -- and especially if you're an Android smartphone user.

You can sign-up or upgrade your Google One plan here.

The ability of having 1TB or now 5TB or much higher available on the cloud, means you can lose your data at home in the case of a virus, a physical theft of the HDD/NAS, or something else. Having the cloud back up option and now a new 5TB plan is nice to see from Google.