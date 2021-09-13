All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Google intros 5TB plan for $25 per month for Google One cloud storage

Google One now includes 5TB storage for $25 per month, cheaper than 10TB for $40 per month, and up from 2TB for $10 per month.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 12:22 AM CDT
Google offers a few different storage tiers for its Google One cloud storage subscriptions, with the company adding a new 5TB tier for $25 per month.

Until now, there was the 2TB plan for $10 per month and 10TB plan for $40 per month -- so now Google One has the 5TB plan for $25 per month. You can pay $249.99 per year, where you'll save 17% paying up-front over the monthly cost.

You will get 10% on any Google Store purchases, improved Google support, family sharing, and even a VPN for an Android-based smartphone. This seems global for the most part, I'm based in Australia and it's available for me right now. Having cloud-based storage with your Google account is incredibly useful, especially if you have any Android devices -- and especially if you're an Android smartphone user.

You can sign-up or upgrade your Google One plan here.

The ability of having 1TB or now 5TB or much higher available on the cloud, means you can lose your data at home in the case of a virus, a physical theft of the HDD/NAS, or something else. Having the cloud back up option and now a new 5TB plan is nice to see from Google.

NEWS SOURCE:msn.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

