Breathtaking image of edge of Earth taken by ISS astronaut goes viral

A French astronaut that is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has taken a breathtaking image of the Earth.

Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 5:35 AM CDT
A French astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has snapped an incredible image of the edge of Earth.

The French astronaut is named Thomas Pesquet, who's an engineer with the European Space Agency (ESA) that arrived on the station back in April. During Pesquet's stay aboard the ISS, he has taken many breathtaking images that have been posted to his personal Twitter account that has acquired more than 1.2 million followers.

The above image was taken from the Cupola on the ISS, which is the Italian word for "dome". The Cupola is an ESA-built observatory module aboard the ISS, and this is where Pesquet snapped two phenomenal images of Earth's edge. Pesquet said in the image's caption, "Not only do you as a photographer have to stay extremely still holding the camera, but also the Space Station moves so fast that there will be some motion anyway." For reference, the ISS only takes 90 minutes to complete an orbit of Earth as it's traveling at 17,000 miles per hour.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

