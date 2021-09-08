Breathtaking image of edge of Earth taken by ISS astronaut goes viral

A French astronaut that is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has taken a breathtaking image of the Earth.

A French astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has snapped an incredible image of the edge of Earth.

The French astronaut is named Thomas Pesquet, who's an engineer with the European Space Agency (ESA) that arrived on the station back in April. During Pesquet's stay aboard the ISS, he has taken many breathtaking images that have been posted to his personal Twitter account that has acquired more than 1.2 million followers.

The above image was taken from the Cupola on the ISS, which is the Italian word for "dome". The Cupola is an ESA-built observatory module aboard the ISS, and this is where Pesquet snapped two phenomenal images of Earth's edge. Pesquet said in the image's caption, "Not only do you as a photographer have to stay extremely still holding the camera, but also the Space Station moves so fast that there will be some motion anyway." For reference, the ISS only takes 90 minutes to complete an orbit of Earth as it's traveling at 17,000 miles per hour.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.