Jeff Bezos is reportedly funding a company trying to cheat death

Jeff Bezos has reportedly started funding a company aiming to reverse the aging process by reprogramming cells back to stem cells.

Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 3:07 AM CDT
A company that is aiming to reverse the aging process by changing human cells back into stem cells is reportedly being funded by Jeff Bezos.

The company is named Alto Labs, and according to reports, it has received more than $270 million in funding from individuals all around the world, including Bezos. Alto Labs is investigating anti-aging technologies, and according to Screen Shot, one method that the company has shown interest in is teaching cells the ability to convert back to their "stem cell" origins.

Alto Labs has recruited Doctor Shinya Yamanaka, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for the discovery of four proteins that are now referred to as the "Yamanaka factors". These proteins can essentially reprogram a cell back into a stem cell state, which Alto Labs and other researchers believe can lead to age reversal. It's unclear if Alto Labs will be successful with the new anti-aging technology, but one thing is for sure if it is successful, people are going to be raising some ethical questions.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:screenshot-media.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

