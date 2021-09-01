Starfield has a pleasure city where you can get high on LSD fish

With more than a year away from launch, Bethesda is drip-feeding new info about its ambitious Xbox-exclusive space RPG Starfield.

Bethesda delivers three new bite-sized clips of some of the main cities we'll visit while carousing around space in Starfield. One of them has space wolf-raptors. The other has LSD-producing fish.

Starfield is Bethesda's most ambitious game ever, complete with multiple planets, star systems, and bustling cities with vibrant cultures and factions. The idea is to merge old-school NASA golden age space exploration with Star Wars' ragamuffin tech wrapped up in the 1970's futurism of Syd Mead and John Berkey.

While the concept art, images, and E3 interviews tell us a lot about Starfield, there's still much we don't know. Bethesda is starting to drip-feed new info with bite-sized developer commentary videos, including one city where people literally get high on LSD-producing fish. Yes, really.

Now Bethesda's Emil Pagliarulo shares info on three of Starfield's cities: New Atlantis, Neon, and Akila.

New Atlantis

"New Atlantis is the capital city of the United Colonies, the most powerful established military and political faction in the game. The city is a true melting pot and its residents come from every race, creed, and ethnicitiy. In a lot of ways, New Atlantis is a true reflection of the future of our world."

Neon

"This is the pleasure city of Neon. The Xenofresh Corporation built a giant fishing platform on a rather nondescript aquatic world. They wanted to catch fish until they discovered a fish with psychotropic properties. They could make way more money selling the drug than they could fish. That drug is Aurora, and it's legal only on Neon. People come all over to experience it and everything else Neon has to offer."

Akila

"Behold Akila City, the capital of the Freestar Collective, a loose confederation of three distinct star systems. The city itself is home to a variety of people but they all have one thing in common: They believe in the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality. Akila City is walled for a reason, and stepping outside those walls means facing the deadly Ashta, alien predators that are a cross between wolf and velociraptor."

What we know about Starfield