NASA's James Webb Space Telescope hits a 'major turning' point

The successor to the Hubble Space Telescope is moving closer and closer to its launch. Introducing the James Webb Space Telescope, the world's most powerful space telescope.

Anyone who is interested in space and all of the subcategories that can be derived from the topic is excited about the launch of the James Webb Telescope, as the power the telescope brings to the table will allow for researchers to observe the universe like they never have before. NASA is currently preparing for the launch of the telescope.

Gregory Robinson, Webb's program director at NASA headquarters in Washington, said, "NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has reached a major turning point on its path toward launch with the completion of final observatory integration and testing. We have a tremendously dedicated workforce who brought us to the finish line, and we are very excited to see that Webb is ready for launch and will soon be on that science journey."

It should be noted that the James Webb Telescope was originally conceived more than 30 years ago, and since then, it has faced numerous delays with its construction. The telescope has cost billions of dollars and countless hours of work by thousands of individuals. For the aforementioned reasons, NASA says you should be "terrified" about the coming launch that's scheduled for later this year.

