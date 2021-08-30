GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD up to 2TB now works on PlayStation 5

If you've got a GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD firmware update unlocks it for the PlayStation 5, offering 7GB/sec reads speeds.

GIGABYTE has announced that its super-fast AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs are now fully compliant with PS5 M.2 storage expansion.

You're looking at capacities of up to 2TB and read speeds topping 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) on the AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD. GIGABYTE uses a bigger aluminum thermal interface in multiple sizes, double-sided thermal pads with Nanocarbon coating for improved heat dissipation -- and they won't explode like some of their PSUs.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division: "In the current market, we see more and more PS5 games occupy larger than 100 GB capacity, which bothers users with insufficient space to install all their favorite games due to the storage capacity limitation of PS5. In this case, the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD expansion provides a smart solution for this trouble".

"AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD complies with PS5 expansion specifications in terms of appearance, performance and thermal design. It provides large capacity up to 2 TB with easy installation, which allows users enjoy sufficient game storage space".