All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD up to 2TB now works on PlayStation 5

If you've got a GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD firmware update unlocks it for the PlayStation 5, offering 7GB/sec reads speeds.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 8:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GIGABYTE has announced that its super-fast AORUS Gen4 7000s SSDs are now fully compliant with PS5 M.2 storage expansion.

GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD up to 2TB now works on PlayStation 5 03 | TweakTown.com

You're looking at capacities of up to 2TB and read speeds topping 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) on the AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD. GIGABYTE uses a bigger aluminum thermal interface in multiple sizes, double-sided thermal pads with Nanocarbon coating for improved heat dissipation -- and they won't explode like some of their PSUs.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division: "In the current market, we see more and more PS5 games occupy larger than 100 GB capacity, which bothers users with insufficient space to install all their favorite games due to the storage capacity limitation of PS5. In this case, the PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD expansion provides a smart solution for this trouble".

"AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD complies with PS5 expansion specifications in terms of appearance, performance and thermal design. It provides large capacity up to 2 TB with easy installation, which allows users enjoy sufficient game storage space".

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 M.2 2TB PCI-Express 4.0 (GP-ASM2NE6200TTTD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2021 at 4:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, download.gigabyte.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.