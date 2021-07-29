PlayStation 5's new firmware: supports up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Sony's new firmware update for the PS5 provides support for PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs: 250GB to 4TB, 5.5GB/sec or faster required.

Sony is pushing out its first massive PlayStation 5 software beta update, which includes support for M.2 storage expansion, so you can upgrade that puny SSD inside of the PS5 up to a monster 4TB SSD.

There are some requirements with that though, while Sony will support PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs with sizes between 250GB and 4TB, they'll need to have 5.5GB/sec of sequential read speeds or better. Not only that, but there are some requirements that Sony has for cooling on the M.2 SSD, too.

Sony explains: "Using an M.2 SSD with your PlayStation 5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heat sink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heat sinks) built in".

You'll need an M.2 NVMe SSD that is 22mm in width, with 25mm not supported -- as for the form factors supported, the PlayStation 5 can handle M.2 NVMe SSDs in type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110.

If you want to find a ridiculously huge, and even more ridiculously fast SSD for your PlayStation 5 -- then look no further than the ultra-fast Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 4TB M.2 SSD. You have 7000MB/sec reads so you're more than fine for Sony's requirements for the PS5 SSD upgrade, and it's absolutely huge -- 4TB inside of the PS5!

Sony PlayStation 5 SSD requirements

Interface : PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD

Capacity : 250GB - 4TB

Cooling structure : Using an M.2 SSD with your PlayStation 5 console requires effective heat dissipation with a cooling structure, such as a heat sink. You can attach one to your M.2 SSD yourself, either in a single-sided format, or double-sided format. There are also M.2 SSDs that have cooling structures (such as heat sinks) built in.

Sequential read speed : 5,500MB/s or faster is recommended

Module width : 22mm width (25mm width is not supported)

Form Factor : M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110. These numbers can be found on retail listings for M.2 SSD devices. The first two digits refer to the width, the remaining digits to the length.

Socket type: Socket 3 (Key M)

Total size including cooling structure:

In millimeters: smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H).

In inches: smaller than 4.33in (L) x 0.984 in (W) x 0.442in (H).

Length

The following M.2 SSD lengths are compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles:

30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm (corresponding to the form factor type, per above).

Width

A 22mm-wide M.2 SSD module is required.

The total structure (including an added cooling structure) cannot exceed 25mm (0.984in).

Height

The total height of the M.2 SSD and its cooling structure (such as a heat sink) - whether built-in or separate - must be less than 11.25mm (0.442in).

The height must also be in the right place, in relation to the M.2 SSD's circuit board: