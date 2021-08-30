All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA launches cutting-edge science to the International Space Station

NASA launched cutting-edge science to the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Dragon resupply spacecraft on the Falcon 9.

Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 6:32 AM CDT
The International Space Station (ISS) will soon be getting a bunch of new cutting-edge science toys to play around with in microgravity.

SpaceX will be transporting the cargo aboard the company's Dragon resupply spacecraft that launched at 3:14 a.m. EDT Sunday on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The cargo's weight comes in at a total of 4,800 pounds and includes new experiments, supplies for the astronauts aboard the floating laboratory, and hardware.

The Dragon spacecraft will automatically dock with the ISS on Monday, August 30 and will stay at the ISS for around a month while astronauts aboard the lab remove the cargo and prepare for Dragon's separation. Below is what science is included in the cargo.

  • REducing Arthritis Dependent Inflammation First Phase - Technology that measures the effects of microgravity on bone tissue for astronauts
  • Retinal Diagnostics testing equipment - Equipment that takes images of astronauts' retinas to document progression of vision
  • Nanoracks-GITAI Robotic Arm - A robotic arm designed by GITAI Japan Inc that will assist crew members
  • Advanced Plant EXperiment-08 - Assists plants in growing in microgravity by reducing stress
  • Faraday Research Facility - Assists in payload intergration
  • Faraday Nanofluidic Implant Communication Experiment - Drug delivery system

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

