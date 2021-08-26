All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NASA says Moon landing in 2024 may happen after all, despite delays

NASA's Administrator Bill Nelson said that the space agency will still achieve a 2024 moon landing despite facing numerous delays.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Aug 26 2021 4:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA recently said that it was facing delays for its Artemis program that would land humans back on the moon by 2024, but the space agency's administrator is remaining optimistic about the timeline.

NASA says Moon landing in 2024 may happen after all, despite delays 01 | TweakTown.com

Despite the delays caused by the legal matters between Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin, Elon Musk's SpaceX, and NASA, NASA's Administrator Bill Nelson has said that the space agency isn't going to back down from the initial time frame. NASA is facing delays not only with the lunar dispute between SpaceX and Blue Origin but also with the astronaut spacesuits which the space agency said won't be ready in time.

Nelson spoke on August 24 at the Space Symposium and said, "Our human landing system demo award has been held up by delays and by litigation. The spacesuits, which, for the first time, were built by our commercial partners, have been technically challenging. And COVID-19 has caused unprecedented disruptions in the supply chain. But remember back to what [President John F.] Kennedy said. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."

Adding, "We can do hard things. We are a can-do people."

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$78.95
$78.95$78.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2021 at 5:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.