GALAX re-releases GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 with blower-type coolers

GALAX returns with a re-released NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with blower-style coolers in tow.

Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 11:23 PM CDT
GALAX has just re-released some new graphics cards, with some tweaked NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with blower-style coolers.

We don't see many high-end graphics cards with blower-style coolers, especially the toasty GeForce RTX 3090 but it looks like GALAX is going to do it. We have the introduction of the new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Classic which looks identical to the Turbo model from GALAX.

There's also the GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 Classic, which also rocks the blower-style cooler. I would not be expecting out-of-the-box factory overclocking on the blower-style-cooled cards, but I'm sure you'll be able to crank up the GDDR6X memory clocks and GPU clocks without an issue... it'll just run toasty.

GALAX is listing the new blower-cooled GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 Turbo graphics cards as a China-exclusive right now, on the GALAX China website.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

