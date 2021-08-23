GALAX re-releases GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 with blower-type coolers

GALAX has just re-released some new graphics cards, with some tweaked NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards with blower-style coolers.

We don't see many high-end graphics cards with blower-style coolers, especially the toasty GeForce RTX 3090 but it looks like GALAX is going to do it. We have the introduction of the new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Classic which looks identical to the Turbo model from GALAX.

There's also the GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 Classic, which also rocks the blower-style cooler. I would not be expecting out-of-the-box factory overclocking on the blower-style-cooled cards, but I'm sure you'll be able to crank up the GDDR6X memory clocks and GPU clocks without an issue... it'll just run toasty.

GALAX is listing the new blower-cooled GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 Turbo graphics cards as a China-exclusive right now, on the GALAX China website.