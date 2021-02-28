All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GeForce RTX 3090 blower-style cards discontinued, because of miners?

It looks like blower-style GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards are being discontinued, could be headed towards crypto miners.

Published Sun, Feb 28 2021 11:31 PM CST
It looks like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards with blower-style coolers are very silently being discontinued, with VideoCardz reporting that RTX 3090 blower-style cooled cards are being removed from AIB partners' websites.

NVIDIA partners are now removing pages with blower-style GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards from their websites, but there are still blower-style custom GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards. There's no reason behind the discontinuation of the RTX 3090 blower-style cards, but there are a few theories.

First off, VideoCardz is on the money with saying that board partners "might have simply decided to use this type of coolers for their CMP HX models, which will be available through AIBs exclusively starting next month". I even said in my post for the EMTEK GeForce RTX 3090 Blower Edition graphics card: "The daugherboard is a separate PCB that is there solely for the two PCIe power connectors, which is a lot of work for EMTEK to do for a single SKU of the GeForce RTX 3090. Interesting design though, I can see plenty of these being used in crypto mines".

Another reason is that there aren't many Ampere GPUs being made and GDDR6X memory in huge 24GB chunks can be better used on other cards -- you know, the non-blower-style cooler. I'm sure NVIDIA would want to ramp GeForce RTX 3090 production down considering the GPU shortages and sell more GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 cards.

AIB partners moving away from blower-style RTX 3090 cards to NVIDIA's new Crypto Mining Processors also makes sense, as they can reuse these blower-style coolers on new CMP HX mining cards.

Read more: NVIDIA announces new Crypto Mining Processor HX series cards

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

