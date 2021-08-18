All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Hundreds of thousands of bones, humans included, found in giant cave

Epic Games under fire for sus Among Us-like mode in Fortnite

Fortnite's new Imposters mode looks very, very familiar, and Among Us developers aren't too happy about the similarities.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 18 2021 2:53 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Epic Games is under fire for allegedly copying Among Us in Fortnite's new Impostors mode, and gamers are accusing the billion-dollar dev from ripping off Innersloth.

Epic Games under fire for sus Among Us-like mode in Fortnite 87 | TweakTown.com

Fortnite now has a very sus new Imposters gametype that looks very, very familiar. Impostors has a very The Thing-style socially conspiratorial elimination system just like Among Us. Just read this excerpt straight from the Fortnite website:

Work together to root out anyone masquerading as a fellow Agent, but trust nobody completely - anyone could be an Impostor. If you find a fellow Agent's eliminated fragment, report it! Everyone will be teleported to The Bridge where you can inform Agents who you suspect might have betrayed the IO and vote them out.

The maps are pretty similar too.

Innersloth doesn't own the mechanics for Among Us--they didn't file a patent like WB did for the Nemesis System, for example--but some of the devs are disappointed with Epic's actions. The move is also uncharacteristic of Epic, a company who seems all too eager to collaborate with developers for crossovers.

"We didn't patent the Among Us mechanics. I don't think that leads to a healthy game industry. Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though?"said the co-founder of Innersloth on Twitter.

"It's okay though they flipped electrical and medbay and connected security to the cafeteria,"Among Us programmer Gary Porter said

"I haven't been Tweeting much recently because I've been working so hard on upcoming content for Among Us. So it feels weird to be compelled to tweet again because of stuff like this."

"I wasn't even around for the development of Skeld and I'm still kind of offended. Anyway that's my piece on the whole thing. Gonna get back to adding butts to among us or whatever."

Epic Games has yet to respond to the controversy.

Buy at Amazon

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.99
$26.99$29.97$26.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2021 at 2:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.