Top engineer for Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin switches jersey to SpaceX

One of the lead engineers that was working on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin moon lander project has left the company to join SpaceX.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 6:03 AM CDT
A top engineer that was working on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin lunar lander project has changed team over to Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The news of the lead engineer for Blue Origin's lunar lander leaving to join SpaceX comes after Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin had its protest denied by the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) to overturn NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX for the construction of a new lunar lander. The lead engineer is named Nitin Arora and announced his transition to SpaceX via a LinkedIn post, where he said, "Friday (August 13th) was my last day at Blue Origin."

Adding, "It was one hell of a ride working on the lunar program. Really honored that I got a chance to work with and lead incredibly smart, passionate people over last three years ... Next stop, SpaceX!" After the decision the GAO made, Blue Origin has been swinging at SpaceX's proposed plan to get humans back on the moon by posting infographics that compare its own methods to SpaceX's. If you want to read more about the rivalry between SpaceX and Blue Origin, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

