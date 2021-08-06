All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bezos' Blue Origin pays out Musk's SpaceX, but exposes itself as well

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, is paying out Elon Musk's SpaceX in an effort to show Congress SpaceX is 'high risk'.

Published Fri, Aug 6 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Since being denied by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), Blue Origin has been posting infographics that payout Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Bezos' Blue Origin pays out Musk's SpaceX, but exposes itself as well 01 | TweakTown.com
The beef between the two companies and NASA begun when NASA awarded SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract for SpaceX to construct a lunar lander and a transportation method to the moon. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin officially protested NASA's decisions, and after reviewing the protest, the GAO denied Blue Origin's request, which prompted SpaceX to continue working on its design.

Since these events transpired, Blue Origin has taken its emotions about the situation public with infographics comparing its own design to SpaceX's. Laura Seward Forczyk, the founder of space consulting firm Astralytical, spoke to Inverse about Blue Origin's argument in the most recent infographic seen below. She said, "it was quite the argument to make when Blue Origin has not yet launched anything to space", referencing how SpaceX has successfully transported astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station.

Bezos' Blue Origin pays out Musk's SpaceX, but exposes itself as well 02 | TweakTown.com

Forczyk continued and said that Blue Origin's statement about SpaceX's method being "high risk" is "disingenuous". Here's what Forczyk said, "It is disingenuous to promote a competitor's design as risky when in fact, both of them are complex and risky. Spaceflight is fairly risky."

If you are interested in reading more about this interview, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:inverse.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

