Unity's latest acquisition empowers remote game dev and reduces delays

Unity is buying remote desktop streaming service Parsec for $320 million, a move that will help empower work-from-home game dev.

Published Thu, Aug 12 2021 10:31 AM CDT
Unity is buying Parsec, the company behind a popular remote desktop streaming service, for $320 million.

With the ongoing pandemic raging worldwide, game developers have been (and still are) forced to work from home and don't always have access to critical high-end office PCs. This has led to a multitude of game delays. That's where Parsec comes in.

Some of gaming's biggest companies including EA, Activision-Blizzard, and Square Enix have ised Parsec, a remote desktop streaming service, to connect employees to their valuable work computers. The game dev landscape has now changed and Unity is adapting in a big way by acquiring Parsec for $320 million in cash.

Unity Technologies plans to add native Parsec functionality into its Unity games engine, which powers some of the biggest games in the industry. The goal is to "allow gaming and creative professionals to work together from anywhere".

The deal is expected to close sometime in the third quarter.

NEWS SOURCE:investors.unity.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

