TRENDING NOW: Planet that 'may support life' found, and it's not far away at all

AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT could be the best crypto mining GPU ever

AMD's new Navi 23-powered Radeon RX 6600 XT has ETH crypto mining power of 32MH/s or so, while sipping just 55W of power.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 11 2021 8:32 PM CDT
AMD just launched its new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, with the Navi 23 GPU and 8GB of GDDR6 memory offering some great 1080p performance... but wow, the crypto mining performance on the RX 6600 XT is pretty damn good.

I'm about halfway into my own ETH crypto mining article using the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but ahead of that I've just seen that VideoCardz is reporting from a report on Reddit that someone has got the Radeon RX 6600 XT mining ETH at 32MH/s at just 55W of power... which is insane. Quite possibly the best crypto mining GPU ever released.

For me, out of the box my XFX Radeon RX 6600 XT Speedster MERC 308 Black was pushing 29MH/s for a shave under 100W of power... already impressive. But then Dizzy Mining reduced the GPU clocks on his Radeon RX 6600 XT down to 1.2GHz, and the GDDR6 clocks up to 2.2GHz -- this pushed the ETH mining performance up to 32MH/s and the power consumption down to just 55W.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, reddit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

