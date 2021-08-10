All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dying Light 2 will support 120FPS on PC and Xbox Series X

Dying Light 2 has a Performance Mode that enables 60FPS gaming on variable refresh displays, plus a Quality Mode with ray tracing.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Aug 10 2021 6:35 PM CDT
Techland confirms Dying Light 2 will support variable refresh rates on Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC, but not on PlayStation 5 due to the system's lack of VRR support.

Dying Light 2 is on the horizon, and Techland re-confirms smooth frame rates on next-gen consoles. The studio now says the game can hit up to 120FPS on variable refresh rate monitors and TVs and even supports ray tracing with dynamic resolution scaling.

"We are developing several options for new generations," Techland Lead Level Designer, Piotr Pawlaczyk tells MP1st. The dev confirms Dying Light 2 will have a Quality and Performance Mode on Xbox Series X hardware that enables RT as well as 60FPS gameplay via VRR.

"For players who prefer visual experiences, we have prepared the Quality mode which, thanks to the use of ray-tracing, has significantly improved the quality of the scene with an emphasis on environment lighting. In quality mode, players will observe greater accuracy of volumetric effects and many other frame post-processing elements. The ray-tracing itself is then the basis for generating, for example, physically correct shadows.

"For those who, as you, appreciate smooth gameplay, we have prepared the Performance mode, which focuses on a high frame-rate (60FPS + optionally with VRR), making the experience of fast gameplay elements such as a course or combat even more smooth."

Dying Light 2 is set to release December 7, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Read Also: Dying Light 2's City Alignment system lets you reshape the world

Dying Light 2 will support 120FPS on PC and Xbox Series X 45 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:mp1st.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

