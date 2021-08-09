Elon Musk follows woman on Twitter, she thanks him, then he unfollows

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk has replied to a woman on Twitter that he had followed, saying it was an 'accident' that he followed her.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is known for how active he is on his Twitter account, and in-between his posts about Tesla and SpaceX he can be quite the humorous troll.

At the end of last month, space enthusiast Rebecca thanked Musk for him supposedly following her on Twitter, saying that she's "delighted and honored" to receive a follow. Musk replied back to Rebecca with a very short and humorous message, saying, "Sorry, accidental tap", referring to how he must of "accidentally" followed Rebecca.

In some follow-up Tweets, fans of Musk said that it must have been his child named X who followed Rebecca, and Musk replied by saying, "He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken." In other news about Elon Musk, SpaceX recently broke the world record for the tallest rocket ever constructed, more on that story here.