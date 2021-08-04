All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS5 stock will replenish with more availability in 2021, Sony confirms

Sony confirms it has secured enough semiconductor chips to meet its ambitious 14.8 million PS5 shipment target in FY2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 5:22 PM CDT
Sony confirms that it will ship 12.5 million more PlayStation 5 consoles from now until March 2022.

PS5 stock will replenish with more availability in 2021, Sony confirms
PS5 stock is about to increase through 2021 and beyond. Today during its Q1 FY21 earnings call, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki confirms the company has secured enough semiconductor chips to meet its 14.8 million PS5 shipment target for the full year. Sony has shipped 2.3 million PS5s in Q1, leaving 12.5 million PS5 shipments for the rest of the year.

"The shortage of semiconductors have impacts in various areas and through various measures we have been taking some actions. For PS5, the console sales target for this year has been set and we have secured the number of chips necessary to achieve that. Regarding supply of semiconductors, we're not concerned," Totoki said.

While Sony has supply under control for now, Totoki says that this could change in FY22. Sony expects to ship about 23 million PlayStation 5's in FY22 (April 2022 - March 2023), and if successful, this would bring total PS5 shipments to 44-45 million by March 2023.

"For now we have been able to control the situation. But for the future we may not remain complacent so we would like to have access to good information so we would be able to smoothly produce and sell our products."

"The larger chip supply is very critical if you look at the Japanese industry as a whole. In order to maintain competitiveness, logic chips are very critical."

PS5 stock will replenish with more availability in 2021, Sony confirms 454 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:irwebmeeting.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

