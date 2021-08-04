'Lost Atlantis' pieced together by archaeologists after 8,200+ years

Archaeologists have pieced a 'lost Atlantis' from more than 8,200 years ago with more than 200 objects seen in the video.

A landmass that once connected Britain to the continent of Europe has been pieced together by a team of archaeologists.

The landmass that was swallowed by a tsunami more than 8,200 years ago is called Doggerland, and now a team of archaeologists inspecting the area along the Dutch coastline has gathered enough data to piece together what Doggerland looked it.

According to a report from The Guardian, more than 200 objects from Doggerland were discovered by archaeologists, and those objects included things such as a deer bone that had an arrowhead embedded in it, fossils, mammoth molars, and a skull fragment from a young Neanderthal.

Dr. Sasja van der Vaart-Verschoof, assistant curator of at the National Museum of Antiquities prehistory department in Leiden said, "We have a wonderful community of amateur archaeologists who almost daily walk these beaches and look for the fossils and artefacts, and we work with them to analyse and study them."

Adding, "There was a period when Doggerland was dry and incredibly rich, a wonderful place for hunter gatherers. It was not some edge of the earth, or land bridge to the UK. It was really the heart of Europe. There are lessons to be learned. The story of Doggerland shows how destructive climate change can be. The climate change we see today is manmade but the effects could be just as devastating as the changes seen all those years ago."

Doggerland is located in the North Sea, and is renowned as the lost "Atlantis" of the North Sea. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.