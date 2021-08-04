All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Pentagon is using AI to look 'days in advance' and predict the future

The Pentagon is combining cloud computing and artificial intelligence with large data pools to achieve 'information dominance'.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 4 2021 4:06 AM CDT
The Pentagon is using an experimental artificial intelligence program that allows it to see "days in advance" and look into the future.

The new experimental program is called the Global Information Dominance Experiments (GIDE), and it combines artificial intelligence with cloud computing and large data pools. The newest version of GIDE is GIDE 3, and according to General Glen VanHerck, the commander of the US Northern Command, the idea behind the new program is to "achieve information dominance" and "decision making superiority".

VanHerck stated to the press conference that the Pentagon is currently living in a "reactive environment" where it will respond to rival nations' actions. Now, VanHerck says, "What we've seen is the ability to get way further what I call left of being reactive to actually being proactive. And I'm talking not minutes and hours, I'm talking days."

The General continued and said that GIDE gives him a "decision space" which allows VanHerck to come up with deterrence strategies that are then presented to the Secretary of Defense and President Biden.

"What we're doing is making that data available and shared into a cloud where machine learning and artificial intelligence look at it. And they process it really quickly and provide it to decision-makers, which I call decision superiority. This gives us days of advanced warning and ability to react," VanHerck said.

NEWS SOURCE:dailymail.co.uk

