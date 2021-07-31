All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite players have killed over 7.2 million bots so far

Halo Infinite technical preview testers have slaughtered over 7.2 million bots over the last 2 days, but bots will have revenge.

Published Sat, Jul 31 2021 9:00 PM CDT
Halo Infinite's technical preview has racked up hundreds of thousands of players and gamers are avidly slaughtering as many bots as possible.

Halo Infinite players have killed over 7.2 million bots so far 202107300228131 | TweakTown.com

Halo Infinite testers have killed over 7.2 million bots in the last 48 hours, 343i recently confirmed. Killing as many bots as possible across a myriad of maps and with different weapons gives the devs tons of data. The technical test has evolved over time, too. The AI bots started off at Marine difficulty, which is basically medium, and now they've moved on to ODST, which is equivalent to hard mode. Soon they'll be on Spartan mode which is basically Legendary difficulty for AI.

This is the first mainline Halo game to feature bots and the game is all the better for it. Playing against bots is enthralling, chaotic, and plain fun. The AI isn't a slouch and they're not completely inept. Even on ODST they'll give you a run for your money and test your mettle. I personally can't wait to see how many Spartan bots get annihilated...or maybe the reverse?

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

