All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Largest known comet ever discovered, and we will be able to see it

Nixxes will bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC with FSR too

Sony's buyout of Nixxes was one of the most important acquisitions to date, and will help Sony bring PlayStation games to PC.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 2:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony confirms its latest acquisition of Nixxes Software was made specifically to help bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC.

Nixxes will bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC with FSR too 32 | TweakTown.com

Earlier this month Sony made one of its most important studio acquisitions with Nixxes Software, a developer with extensive experience porting console games to PC. The buyout is a strategic step that reflects Sony's new push into the PC market, with big-name PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and soon Uncharted 4 coming to Steam.

Now in a recent interview with Famitsu, Sony officially confirms what we already knew: It bought Nixxes to mostly help port existing PS4 games over to PC to help maximize and diversify revenue streams.

"We are also happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that,"Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan told Famitsu.

This will free up first-party developers to work on major PlayStation exclusives as Nixxes helps bring older yesteryear titles to PC. Nixxes isn't just porting games over to PC, though, but also baking in PC-specific features like AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology into specific titles.

For example, Nixxes was responsible for adding FSR into Marvel's Avengers on PC.

With Nixxes in tow and a huge library of games to choose from, the future is bright for PlayStation gaming on PC.

Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$57.95
$69.00$69.00$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/29/2021 at 3:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:famitsu.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.