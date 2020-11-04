All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

PlayStation 5 review units have just 667GB usable SSD storage

PlayStation 5 has 825GB SSD installed, with review units of the PS5 only having 667GB free space -- not very much for next-gen.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 4 2020 9:52 PM CST
Games are getting bigger and bigger, with the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requiring 133GB of storage space on the PlayStation 5 -- knowing that you'll only have around 667GB usable space kinda sucks.

We heard the rumor weeks ago, but now PlayStation 5 review units are going out and reviewers are reporting that the PS5 has just 667GB of usable space out of the box. Sure it's more than the 500GB storage inside of the PS4 at launch, but that was many years ago now and games are way, way bigger.

But if we're looking at 130-150GB per big AAA next-gen game... then you're only going to be able to install 4-5 games before running out of space. We'll have to see how things go when the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12.

Remember that you'll be able to use an external super-fast SSD on the PS5 if the 667GB usage storage isn't enough.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

