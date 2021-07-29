All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Real life 'time traveler' claims humans will get superpowers this year

A 'real life time traveler' claims humans will receive superpowers, NASA will find a mirrored Earth, and a T-rex egg will be found.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jul 29 2021 2:34 AM CDT
Following up on the story from a "time traveler" that was posted a few days ago, Javier, the "time traveler," has claimed that humans will get "superpowers" in 2021.

Since February, Javier has been posting videos to his TikTok account @unicosobreviviente, which translates to Lone Survivor, that claims he is a "time traveler" who has woken up in the year 2027. Since then, Javier has been posting updates about being in 2027, showing how there are no humans in his location, which is believed to be Spain. View video here.

Now, Javier has posted a new update stating, "Many of you still don't believe I am a real-time traveler, so remember these 5 dates". The video goes on to predict the following; NASA finds mirrored Earth, opposite gravity, physics, motion on 8/3/21, category six hurricane will hit South Carolina on 9/14/21, and will the worst in history, eight humans will receive superpowers from extreme energy of the Sun on 10/20/21, three teenagers will find a T-rex egg and a device to open a portal to an alternate universe on 12/14/21 and Atlantis is found in the Atlantic Ocean and is housing human-fish life on 2/2/22.

Predictions:

  • 8/3/21 - NASA finds mirrored Earth, opposite gravity, physics, motion
  • 9/14/21 - Category six hurricane will hit South Carolina, will the worst in history
  • 10/20/21 - Eight humans will receive superpowers from extreme energy of the Sun
  • 12/14/21 - Three teenagers will find a T-rex egg and a device to open a portal to an alternate universe
  • 2/2/22 - Atlantis is found in the Atlantic Ocean and is housing human-fish life

As always with these types of videos, take the claims with a grain of salt as there is no scientific evidence to back up any of Javier's predictions.

NEWS SOURCES:tiktok.com, tiktok.com

