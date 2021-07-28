All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Tesla 'boat mode' video shows electric cars wading through flood water

Here's the most complete map of black holes ever created

A German-made space telescope has collected enough data that astronomers have pieced together the most detailed map of black holes.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jul 28 2021 5:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In less than two years, a German-made space telescope has managed to discover more than 3 million "new" objects.

Here's the most complete map of black holes ever created 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The space telescope is named eROSITA and is the very first X-ray telescope to be located in space. eROSITA is capable of imaging the entire sky, and due to it being an X-ray telescope, it can detect signals from objects that optical telescopes cannot see. For example, using eROSITA, researchers were able to construct the most detailed map of black hole and neutron star locations ever created.

Andrea Merloni, a senior scientist on the project, said, "For the first time, we have an X-ray telescope that can be used in very similar ways as the large field optical telescopes that we use today. With eROSITA, we cover the entire sky very efficiently and can study large-scale structures, such as the entire Milky Way."

Merloni goes on to explain, "X-ray telescopes so far have been able to look very deep into the center to observe the early universe. But it has always been very difficult to compile large populations [of neutron stars, black holes, and distant galaxy clusters] and create a large catalog that you could then use to study their cosmological evolution."

To get the most accurate theory of how the cosmos came to be, researchers will need to utilize various space telescopes designed to pick up different light wavelengths. Using all of the data accumulated from these projects, cosmologists will better understand celestial object evolution and our universe as a whole.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Cosmos Hardcover - October 12, 1980

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.17
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2021 at 5:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.