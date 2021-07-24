GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update is Rockstar's biggest yet

Grand Theft Auto Online's new Los Santos Tuners update added a record number of new players, beating all other game updates.

Eight years after launch, GTA Online continues breaking records and shows no signs of slowing down.

GTA Online's new Los Santos Tuners is the latest record-breaking update. Rockstar confirms Los Santos Tuners has added more players than any other update, even the recent Cayo Perico Heist. This shows the massive power of GTA Online's player onboarding, retention, and return rate, all thanks to the massive 140 million game sales install base. Rockstar has proven time and time again that gamers will show up for all GTA Online content updates.

Los Santos Tuners added "more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever!"Rockstar said on Twitter. The devs are adding 250,000 GTA cash to everyone's accounts as a thank you.

Rockstar wasn't exactly 100% clear on the metrics, though. GTA Online's previous Cayo Perico Heist drove microtransaction revenues to their highest point in history, and our findings show that the Grand Theft Auto franchise generated $984 million in FY2021.

Take-Two Interactive will discuss more details during its Q1 FY2022 earnings call on Monday, August 22.