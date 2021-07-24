All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update is Rockstar's biggest yet

Grand Theft Auto Online's new Los Santos Tuners update added a record number of new players, beating all other game updates.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 24 2021 3:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Eight years after launch, GTA Online continues breaking records and shows no signs of slowing down.

GTA Online's new Los Santos Tuners is the latest record-breaking update. Rockstar confirms Los Santos Tuners has added more players than any other update, even the recent Cayo Perico Heist. This shows the massive power of GTA Online's player onboarding, retention, and return rate, all thanks to the massive 140 million game sales install base. Rockstar has proven time and time again that gamers will show up for all GTA Online content updates.

Los Santos Tuners added "more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever!"Rockstar said on Twitter. The devs are adding 250,000 GTA cash to everyone's accounts as a thank you.

Rockstar wasn't exactly 100% clear on the metrics, though. GTA Online's previous Cayo Perico Heist drove microtransaction revenues to their highest point in history, and our findings show that the Grand Theft Auto franchise generated $984 million in FY2021.

Take-Two Interactive will discuss more details during its Q1 FY2022 earnings call on Monday, August 22.

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update is Rockstar's biggest yet 12 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.02
$20.02$20.01$23.35
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2021 at 3:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.