Joe Rogan makes fun of Jeff Bezos' 'giant robot space d*ck'

Joe Rogan has poked some fun at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for the design of Blue Origin's rocket that takes people to space.

Published Thu, Jul 22 2021 5:34 AM CDT
For those that don't know, Bezos recently took Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket to space along with three other crew members. The trip was a success and marked Blue Origin's first crewed trip to space. However, the achievement doesn't come without any jokes, and what better comedian to make the jokes than Joe Rogan.

Rogan posted an image of the Moon onto his Instagram, saying the following, "If you look close you can see the spot where Jeff Bezos plans to land his giant robot space dick and become the first man to jack off on the moon." Rogan is clearly poking some friendly fun at the "phallic" design choice of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. If you are interested in learning more about Blue Origin's trip to space with Bezos, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:instagram.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

