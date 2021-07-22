Joe Rogan makes fun of Jeff Bezos' 'giant robot space d*ck'

Joe Rogan, the host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, has poked some fun at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the design of Blue Origin's rocket.

For those that don't know, Bezos recently took Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket to space along with three other crew members. The trip was a success and marked Blue Origin's first crewed trip to space. However, the achievement doesn't come without any jokes, and what better comedian to make the jokes than Joe Rogan.

Rogan posted an image of the Moon onto his Instagram, saying the following, "If you look close you can see the spot where Jeff Bezos plans to land his giant robot space dick and become the first man to jack off on the moon." Rogan is clearly poking some friendly fun at the "phallic" design choice of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. If you are interested in learning more about Blue Origin's trip to space with Bezos, check out this link here.