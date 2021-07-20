All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Resident Evil Village now supports AMD FSR upscaling tech

AMD's upscaling tech FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) arrives in Resident Evil Village, new update also includes Denuvo fixes.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 20 2021
Resident Evil Village has just been updated on the PC with some new tricks, the largest of which is the inclusion of AMD's upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

The new Resident Evil Village update for PC gamers is a 1GB download on Steam, with the developer noting on Twitter: "FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) from AMD is now supported. FSR supports higher frame rates on PC for an improved gaming experience".

Not only that, but Capcom has made "adjustments" to optimize Denuvo -- the anti-piracy technology on Resident Evil Village. There were issues with the game when it came to Denuvo, with the cracked version of Resident Evil Village running faster without Denuvo... but things should be different now post-update. The problem is, Capcom didn't detail the changes with Denuvo and RE: Village... sigh.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

