All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

NexusMods removing lifetime membership option starting August 3

Nexus Mods announces a new pricing scheme that only includes two premium models: monthly and yearly subscriptions, not lifetime.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 10:26 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nexus Mods today announced big changes to its premium pricing tiers, confirming the option to buy lifetime memberships will be discontinued next month.

NexusMods removing lifetime membership option starting August 3 11 | TweakTown.com

Nexus Mods will remove the option to buy lifetime premium memberships starting August 3. The popular mod-hosting site will instead revert to a standard monthly/yearly subscription model in August as it prepares for the biggest site overhaul in history--a move that will allow premium users to download whole lists of mods with a single click.

Coinciding with this completely new system, we are making long overdue changes to our packages and pricing. From August 3rd, Nexus Mods will only have two Premium Membership options available to purchase:

  • Monthly, billed at £4.99/month ($6.90/month*)
  • Yearly, billed at £49.99/year ($69.20/year*)

"After much consideration, we have also made the difficult decision to remove the Lifetime Premium Membership (membership that never expires) as a purchasing option. While this option has provided a great deal to our users over the past 14 years, it is becoming less and less sustainable as the cost of keeping the site online increases and the years continue to roll by."

The lifetime memberships are still offered at £49.99 (roughly $68, or the price of a next-gen console game) so be sure to buy now if you use the site frequently. Premium will definitely come in handy when the new collections feature rolls out.

Buy at Amazon

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.31
$22.36$22.40$22.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2021 at 1:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nexusmods.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.