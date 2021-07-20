NexusMods removing lifetime membership option starting August 3

Nexus Mods today announced big changes to its premium pricing tiers, confirming the option to buy lifetime memberships will be discontinued next month.

Nexus Mods will remove the option to buy lifetime premium memberships starting August 3. The popular mod-hosting site will instead revert to a standard monthly/yearly subscription model in August as it prepares for the biggest site overhaul in history--a move that will allow premium users to download whole lists of mods with a single click.

Coinciding with this completely new system, we are making long overdue changes to our packages and pricing. From August 3rd, Nexus Mods will only have two Premium Membership options available to purchase: Monthly, billed at £4.99/month ($6.90/month*)

Yearly, billed at £49.99/year ($69.20/year*)

"After much consideration, we have also made the difficult decision to remove the Lifetime Premium Membership (membership that never expires) as a purchasing option. While this option has provided a great deal to our users over the past 14 years, it is becoming less and less sustainable as the cost of keeping the site online increases and the years continue to roll by."

The lifetime memberships are still offered at £49.99 (roughly $68, or the price of a next-gen console game) so be sure to buy now if you use the site frequently. Premium will definitely come in handy when the new collections feature rolls out.