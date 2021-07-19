NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL drivers released

The new GeForce 471.41 drivers are Game Ready for Red Dead Redemption 2 (which now has DLSS) and Chernobylite (also has DLSS).

NVIDIA has just unleashed its very latest GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL drivers, which are Game Ready for the new DLSS-infused version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

The new GeForce 471.41 WHQL drivers also add Game Ready support for Chernobylite, which also supports NVIDIA's magic DLSS technology. The new drivers weigh in at 700MB or so, depending on which version you grab, as well as more games now supported by GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings. These games include:

Curse of the Dead Gods

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Endzone - A World Apart

Into the Radius VR

LEGO Builder's Journey

Muck

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...

Nigate Tale

Slime Rancher

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

The Last Spell

Wildermyth

There are two new G-SYNC Compatible displays that have been validated, with the Samsung LS28AG700N (28-inch 4K 144Hz) and the Samsung LC27G50A (27-inch 1440p 144Hz) monitors. There's the usual list of fixed issues, and the usual list of known issues that will be fixed in future driver releases.

You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL drivers here.