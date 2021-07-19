All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL drivers released

The new GeForce 471.41 drivers are Game Ready for Red Dead Redemption 2 (which now has DLSS) and Chernobylite (also has DLSS).

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 19 2021 7:45 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just unleashed its very latest GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL drivers, which are Game Ready for the new DLSS-infused version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL drivers released 509 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce 471.41 WHQL drivers also add Game Ready support for Chernobylite, which also supports NVIDIA's magic DLSS technology. The new drivers weigh in at 700MB or so, depending on which version you grab, as well as more games now supported by GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings. These games include:

  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Elite Dangerous: Odyssey
  • Endzone - A World Apart
  • Into the Radius VR
  • LEGO Builder's Journey
  • Muck
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
  • Nigate Tale
  • Slime Rancher
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister
  • The Last Spell
  • Wildermyth

There are two new G-SYNC Compatible displays that have been validated, with the Samsung LS28AG700N (28-inch 4K 144Hz) and the Samsung LC27G50A (27-inch 1440p 144Hz) monitors. There's the usual list of fixed issues, and the usual list of known issues that will be fixed in future driver releases.

You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 471.41 WHQL drivers here.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

