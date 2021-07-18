All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Crypto farm used 3800 PS4s for FIFA bots, not to mine cryptocurrency

Ukrainian crypto miners were using 3800 PS4 Pro consoles as a massive FIFA bot farm to sell accounts, not to mine cryptocurrency.

Published Sun, Jul 18 2021 6:23 PM CDT
A massive crypto farm in Vinnitsa, Ukraine was seized by government officials alongside 3800 PlayStation 4 Pro consoles. Despite popular belief, these consoles weren't actually used to mine cryptocurrency.

Crypto farm used 3800 PS4s for FIFA bots, not to mine cryptocurrency

Last week, the Security Service of Ukraine busted a crypto farm and seized a massive stockpile of tech that included over 500 graphics cards, 50 CPUs, and a whopping 3800 PS4 Pros. Erroneous reports assumed the PS4s were somehow being used for crypto farming--which is something that hasn't really been done before.

The reality is the miners weren't using the consoles for crypto. According to new reports from European news site Delo, the miners were using the PS4s to make money off of FIFA. The PS4 Pros were a bot farm, complete with special AI that simulated actual player behaviors, playstyles, and actions. These bots basically racked up in-game coins and leveled up accounts, which were then sold on an underground market for a profit.

This is nothing new in the games industry, and is somewhat reminiscent of the CSGO Lotto scandals from a few years ago.

The truth is FIFA is a lucrative business. EA makes over $1 billion every year from FIFA's monetized microtransactions and full game sales, and the franchise is the best-selling sports games property of all time.

It's also a great digital hustle with lots of demand for high-leveled accounts.

NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, delo.ua

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

