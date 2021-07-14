All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite borrows Apex Legends' ping system for voiceless intel

Halo Infinite will have its own ping system that allows voiceless team-based communication and instant on-screen HUD intel.

Published Wed, Jul 14 2021 2:17 PM CDT
Halo Infinite will borrow one of Apex Legends' most useful features for team play.

343i is updating the Halo franchise with modern FPS features including a ping system. According to a 343i spotlight post, Halo Infinite will utilize ping similar to Apex Legends for team communication. This will allow gamers to instantly and easily relay visual on-screen information without having to type or voice chat via a waypoint. Users can mark a specific location like a weapon, vehicle, sniper roost, or even chokepoint to add more tactical strategy to Infinite's multiplayer.

Oddly enough 343i hasn't really mentioned this feature before. This is definitely something that changes the playing field. Halo does have on-screen indicators including where teammates died, if a bomb has been armed or your flag has been stolen, but this is a new level of interaction.

"My team also gets to work on awesome MP systems like Weapon Spawners, voice over messaging systems such as the Classic Halo Announcer and new Personal AI, and the Mark System, which is a feature where players can mark a spot in the world that lets their teammates know vital information, like an enemy position or weapon location," 343i's lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts said.

Other major changes and features in Halo Infinite include AI bots for any map, respawn timers for weapons, 12v12 Big Team Battle, the aforementioned AI tipster that will help guide you throughout maps, as well as weapons that spawn on walls and new equipment like the grappling hook which will significantly change the flow of battle.

Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer will release with the paid base game in Holiday 2021 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

NEWS SOURCE:343industries.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

