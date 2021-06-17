All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo Infinite MP details: bots on any map, weapon respawn timers

343 Industries drops a few more tidbits about Halo Infinite multiplayer, confirms 4v4 vehicles, bots on any map, tons of content.

Published Thu, Jun 17 2021 3:38 PM CDT
343i talks a bit more about Halo Infinite's multiplayer, but leaves out some really important details as well.

Halo devs showed up to talk about multiplayer at the Xbox Extended stream and revealed a few more tidbits about the F2P mode. According to 343i, the AI bots can be played on any map in the game, which allows gamers to practice the ins and outs of specific areas. Bots can also be scaled to difficulty and their loadouts and equipment usage can be customized.

Next we have something that will change the dynamic flow of multiplayer. Weapons and spawning equipment will be mounted on objects in Halo Infinite (e.g. walls) and they will also have active respawn timers that are visible to all players. So now you'll know exactly when the rockets, sword, or sniper will respawn. This affords more tactical strategy to gameplay, planning, and execution across team-based and FFA modes.

The developers also confirmed that vehicles will appear in some 4v4 maps like Behemoth. Big Team Battle supports 12v12 this time around and Pelicans will drop weapons and vehicles from the sky (which we already knew). 343i's lead sandbox designer Quinn Delhoyo describes BTB as a "theater of war" thanks to the ensuing chaos and artillery available to players.

343i says the awesome samurai armor shown in the reveal will be available as a free unlock during season 1. More "awesome armor combinations" are coming post-launch, including traditional sets and armors with "other new kinds of twists."

Delhoyo says the team is going all out with the PC version; "We've been putting a lot of effort into PC."

One of the biggest quotes was how 343i acknowledges launch is just the beginning for Halo Infinite. Tons of content is coming post-launch including new weapons and equipment--both of which will completely change the scope and meta of multiplayer.

"Releasing the game is the starting line. Lots of content at launch, more content, more maps, more modes, weapons and vehicles and equipment items coming later," Delhoyo said.

Sadly there was no talk about the plasma pistol overcharge deflection. You could say 343i deflected this one.

Halo Infinite is due out Holiday 2021 on Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S consoles and will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

The multiplayer will be free-to-play.

More on Halo Infinite multiplayer

What we know about Halo Infinite's multiplayer

  • Free-to-play on consoles and PC
  • Cross-play, cross-progression
  • Will have paid battle passes
  • Bunch of new equipment and weapons
  • Up to 120FPS on Xbox Series X and PC
  • Training mode with bots
  • Seasonal content
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games.

