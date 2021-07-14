Deadpool finally debuts in Marvel Cinematic Universe in new wild video

Marvel fans have been waiting for this moment for many years, and now it has finally happened - Deadpool has interacted with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans speculated that Deadpool would eventually crossover to the MCU. Now, a new video has surfaced showing Deadpool sitting on a couch with beloved MCU character Korg. Both Korg and Deadpool watch the trailer for the upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie Free Guy that will be hitting theaters on August 13.

Closer to the end of the movie, Deadpool asks Korg if he has any tips for him getting into the MCU. Korg replies by saying, "have a dream, chase it, lose that dream, just sabotage all sorts of happiness in pursuit of that dream, climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top land at the bottom and realize you're never going to achieve that dream and at that point check your emails. Maybe you'll get something from your agent saying that Marvel wants to talk."

Deadpool replies by saying, "yeah, I prefer dark world" referencing Thor: The Dark World.

From what Korg has said, it seems that Marvel is planning on including Deadpool sometime soon and that talks between Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Marvel have begun. For more information on this story, check out this link here.