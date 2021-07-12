EA's Dual Entitlement now exclusive to $99 versions of games

Electronic Arts has adjusted its Dual Entitlement program to only cover $99.99 versions of its games, not the $59.99 standard SKU.

EA has adjusted its Dual Entitlement program to only cover $99.99 versions of its games, not its standard $59.99 versions.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Last year, EA announced Dual Entitlement, an alternative to Xbox's Smart Delivery program that offered free next-gen upgrades. If you bought the standard $59.99 versions of Madden NFL 21 or FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One, you could download a copy of the next-gen version for free.

Now EA is adjusting its Dual Entitlement program to be exclusive to the $99.99 SKUs of its new games. FIFA 22, Madden NFL 22, and Battlefield 2042 all have $99.99 cross-gen bundles. Dual Entitlement is no longer offered with the base $59.99 standard editions.

Technically the next-gen versions are still "free", but gamers are paying $40 more to access a PS5/Xbox Series X version

EA's new revised Dual Entitlement program includes three games: