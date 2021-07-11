All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ISS benchmarks its encryption, can't be decrypted even if it's tapped

During Cyber Polygon 2021, a direct line with the International Space Station (ISS) was established -- encryption tested.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 11 2021 7:29 PM CDT
Cyber Polygon 2021 is wrapping up, with global cybersecurity being one of the main focuses of the annual event, with one of the more interesting things that happened during Cyber Polygon was that they connected with the International Space Station (ISS).

A direct line with the International Space Station was established during Cyber Polygon 2021, where deputy chairman of the board of Sberbank talked with astronauts Oleg Novitsky and Petr Dubrow. The astronauts on-board the ISS discussed how technology helps them with their work, and revealed the fact that even the most crucial data from the ISS was protected by encryption and cannot be decrypted during transfer, even if tapped.

There were over 200 organizations that were involved with Cyber Polygon 2021, with some of the largest financial and technology companies, representatives of public institutions, law enforcement agencies, telecommunications and energy organizations, and more.

Cyber Polygon 2021 is very similar to Event 201 back in October 2019, run by the World Economic Forum (WEF) which simulated a coronavirus outbreak -- which just so happened to take place weeks later, and we're living through nearly two years later.

The cyber-focused "training exercise" prepares the world, corporations, governments, citizens, and everything and everyone in between that for a "Cyber Pandemic". The next 3-6 months will most likely see a very big spike, or a large event take place that centralizes power for governments and corporations.

We're being fear-mongered about hackers and bad actors slamming the world with ransomware, with many cyberattacks taking place in the months leading up to Cyber Polygon 2021. Almost like clockwork, really.

But it's interesting to know that the encryption on the ISS and that it cannot be encrypted even if its tapped -- first, the data can be tapped?! -- secondly, I want to know more about that encryption. That is some impressive stuff that gets unveiled in a single paragraph, during an event (Cyber Polygon 2021) that most people don't even know about.

NEWS SOURCE:threatpost.com

