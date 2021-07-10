Warzone streamer accused of hacking, uses 5 cameras to prove he's not

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer accused of cheating, so he sets up 5 cameras (on his face, hands, PC, monitors) to prove he's not.

Call of Duty former professional and Warzone stream "MuTeX" has been accused of cheating, so he sets up an elaborate rig to prove he's not. The streamer used 5 separate cameras, just to prove he wasn't hacking.

MuTeX hosted a stream on July 7 where he accidentally showed his desktop during the stream, where people spotted that he had Cronus software installed. What is Cronus? It's a physical piece of hardware that requires installation, but then you can use the software to turn on macros, scripts, and tweak the inputs on the controller.

For hackers, Cronus can let cheaters make their buttons go into rapid-fire mode, improved recoil, aiming, and more.

MuTeX explains: "I used to use Cronus back in the day when I used to compete in COD: World War ll. The competitive COD platform from way back in the day when we used to compete on LAN, some professional players would bring their own Cronus, since most Cronus's that were given at those venues had a lot of issues, they had delays and stuff like that. So a lot of pros competing would by their own Cronus, and practice with it at home".

But then the streamer thought that the world would be happy with him uninstalling Cronus on a new livestream, like the world only exists inside of the minutes of that video. Bad Boy Beaman posted a video, investigating the accusations of MuTeX hacking.

In the video, Beaman notices that the Cronus software was installed on MuTeX's system in March 2021 -- so MuTeX was lying when he said Cronus was installed from back in his competitive COD: World War II days.