All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: 'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

Australian government UFO report is opening eyes across the internet

An old UFO report from the Australian government is going viral on Reddit as it's shows a long connection between the US and UFOs.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 3:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An old U.F.O. released by the Australian government has resurfaced online and is currently being used as a reference to compare to the recent U.F.O. report from the Pentagon.

Australian government UFO report is opening eyes across the internet 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The report can be found on the National Archives of Australia website and is titled "Scientific Intelligence - General - Unidentified Flying Objects" with its contents ranging from 1957 - 1971. Reports have indicated that these documents were originally released back in 2008, and while definitely being dated, they are still being used as a reference point to compared against the recent U.F.O. report released by the Pentagon.

The 2008 report features chronological documentation on what is described as "U.S. Official Attitude To U.F.O.'s" (now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon, or U.A.P.). Page 9 is the beginning of the section, and it outlines the events that took place between the late 1940s to mid 1950s. According to the report, U.F.O. investigations in the U.S. began in June 1947 under the project code name SIGN. The report outlines several events in the following years, but a few to especially note are:

A scientific panel chaired by H.P Robertson was convened by the Office of Scientific Intelligence of C.I.A. during mid-January 1953 for the purpose of recommending future action on the U.F.O. problem. Briefings were made both by C.I.A. and USAF. ATIC personnel showed the then classified two movie films of U.F.O.'s and the early results of statistical analysis of 3,200 reports.

Australian government UFO report is opening eyes across the internet 02 | TweakTown.com

More importantly:

Control of public awareness of the U.F.O. situation was tightened by the issuing of JANAP 146 in 1953 which prohibited service personnel from discussing U.F.O.'s by threatening defaulters with up to 10 years gaol and up to a $10,000 fine. When service personnel resigned or retired, however, it was possible to reveal USAF attitudes or opinions even if actual data was still restricted.

Australian government UFO report is opening eyes across the internet 03 | TweakTown.com

In this way many Intelligence Officers associated with the U.F.O. problem, inlcuding Majuor D. Fournet who was BLUE BOOK Porject Officer at the Pentagon until late 1952, Captain E. Rupplet who headed Project GRUDGE and Project BLUE BOOK until September 1953 and Admiral Hillenkoetter who directed C.I.A. from its inception until October 1950, on retiring from the services, all publicy stated that the U.S. Government knew U.F.O.'s were extra-terrestrial but was withholding this fact from the public.

Redditors are now comparing the quality of information that was recently released in the Pentagon report to the information in the 2008 report. Even after a quick comparison its clear that the recent Pentagon report is lacking information and that there is much more being covered up by the U.S. government under the appropriate reasoning of protecting "national security".

Buy at Amazon

The Pentagon: A History

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.00
$22.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2021 at 11:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, recordsearch.naa.gov.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.