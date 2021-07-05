All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Antivan Crows and Andarateia may be in Dragon Age 4

New Dragon Age 4 concept art teases a possible new location, and the deadly band of assassins known as the Antivan Crows.

Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 2:35 PM CDT
BioWare releases new concept art for Dragon Age 4 to help tide fans over in their long wait...and it shows a surprising character.

Dragon Age 4 won't be at EA Play live later this month, and the game is a long ways off, but that hasn't stopped BioWare from fanning the flames of speculation through artwork. A bit of new concept art clearly shows the Antivan Crows, a deadly band of graceful assassins from the east. One fan points out the femme fatale in the art could be Andarateia Cantori, the Seventh Talon of the Crows who was featured in the Dragon Age Tevinter Nights anthology book.

While Dragon Age 4 is firmly set in the Tevinter Imperium, we may even go to the bordering region of Antiva at some point, which is renown for its trade ports, ships, coastal climes and thievery. This is the second time we've seen an Antivan Crow in Dragon Age 4 concept art, and it actually might be the second time we've seen Teia, too. The first image was shown back in 2020:

Antivan Crows and Andarateia may be in Dragon Age 4 13 | TweakTown.com

BioWare's Patrick Weekes warns gamers not to speculate too hard, though.

"If the mood of concept art you're seeing excites you, cool! But please don't get attached to, or hung up on, specifics."

Right now the sequel seems to be in a good place. BioWare's new general manager Gary McKay says his ultimate goal is to redeem the studio's public image following the mass exodus of core BioWare veterans due to misses like Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda.

Dragon Age executive producer Christian Daily says the game is proceeding smoothly.

"The team is heads down with a lot of momentum and making great progress,"Daily said.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

